Kaduna peace commission lauds citizens for peaceful conduct

The Kaduna State Peace Commission has commended the people of the state for their peaceful conduct during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held on Saturday.

A statement signed by the commission’s executive vice chairman, Dr Sale B. Momale, and made available to our reporter, said citizens respected the laid-down procedures for the conduct of the elections across the state.

The statement also appealed for the same conduct during the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections

According to the statement, “As the nation awaits the outcome of the elections at various levels, the commission urges the people of the state, particularly the youths, party supporters, leaders of political parties and the candidates to abide by the provisions of the law at all times.

“All must eschew all forms of provocation, incitement or non-peaceful reactions arising from the outcome of the elections.”