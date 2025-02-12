Kaduna PDP rep defects to APC

The member representing Zangon Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Rep. Amos Gwamna Magaji, has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His defection was announced by Speaker Abbas Tajudeen during plenary on Tuesday.

Reading Magaji’s letter, the Speaker quoted him as attributing his decision to the internal crisis rocking the PDP at both the national and state levels.

Magaji stated that he resigned from the PDP after consulting his constituents, who, he said, supported his decision and gave him the go-ahead to join the APC.

However, Minority Leader Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) objected, arguing that while lawmakers have the right to switch parties, there are legal processes and consequences for doing so.

He pointed out that one consequence is the loss of a lawmaker’s seat if the defection does not meet the legal requirements.

The speaker, however, maintained that Magaji had provided valid reasons for his defection, aligning with the conditions stipulated by law.