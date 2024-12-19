Kaduna PDP inaugurates reconciliation committee 

Kaduna State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 17-member reconciliation committee, chaired by Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati with the primary objective of restoring unity and trust to the party.

The committee, comprising eminent party members from various local government areas across the state, is tasked with identifying and resolving grievances among party members, particularly those arising from recent party congresses and primary elections.

In a statement issued by Maria Dogo, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP Kaduna State Chapter, and made available to newsmen, the committee was also mandated to reach out to individuals who might have felt neglected and to appease members who have left the party, with the aim of bringing them back.

“They are also expected to recommend strategies to prevent future conflicts and promote unity, among other objectives set out by the party,” the statement added.

At the inauguration ceremony held in Kaduna, the PDP State Chairman, Chief Edward Percy Masha, expressed gratitude to the committee members and confidence in their ability to deliver on their mandate.

He noted that the committee has two months to complete its assignment.