Kaduna PDP inaugurates reconciliation committee

The Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a 17-member reconciliation committee, chaired by Alhaji Shuaibu Idris Mikati with the primary objective of restoring unity and trust within the party.

The committee, comprising eminent party members from various local government areas across the state, has the mandate to identify and resolve grievances among party members, particularly, those arising from recent party congresses and primary elections.

According to a statement by Maria Dogo, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, the committee was also mandated to reach out to aggrieved members and those who left the party with a view to bringing them back to the fold.

“They are also expected to recommend strategies to prevent future conflicts and promote unity, among other objectives set out by the party,” it added.

At the inauguration ceremony held in Kaduna, the PDP state chairman, Chief Edward Percy Masha, asked the committee to deliver on its mandate.

He said the committee has two months to complete its assignment.