Kaduna PDP aspirant vows to unite party members ahead 2027 elections

Waziri Ashafa, one of the candidates for the chairmanship of the Kaduna state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has kicked against micro-zoning…

Waziri Ashafa, one of the candidates for the chairmanship of the Kaduna state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has kicked against micro-zoning of positions in the forthcoming congresses.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Wednesday, Ashafa vowed to unite the party members ahead of the 2027 elections.

He said while zoning policy of the party as enshrined in its constitution is aimed at ensuring inclusiveness and fairness, micro-zoning is a plot by “political buccaneers” to impose their preferred candidates.

Waziri also accused the state leadership of the PDP for allegedly refusing to sell nomination forms for contestants ahead of the August congresses, adding that he had petitioned the National secretariat of the party on the issue.

“For me as a person, I am vehemently opposed to micro zoning of positions because it limits us from getting the best among us.

“Micro zoning is a concept by some political buccaneers who want to narrow the contest to their preferred candidates. This is undemocratic and is unacceptable”, he said.

According to him, the idea of zoning in PDP which is enshrined in its constitution, aimed at fairness, inclusiveness and equity which is good, but micro zoning is skewed towards a particular direction.”

Meanwhile, Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Lawal Adamu Usman has lashed out at a group, Kaduna Peace and Tranquility Forum (KPTF), over a threat to mobilise for his recall from the National Assembly for alleged non-performance.

Senator Usman, fondly called Senator LA by his constituents and teeming supporters in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, also deplored the purported 14-day ultimatum issued to him by the amorphous group to account for his stewardship since his election.

The lawmaker in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Segun Olatunji, described the outbursts of the KPTF as the ranting of a discomfited group of meddlesome interlopers seeking to misinform unsuspecting members of the public for the selfish political gains of their masterminds and sponsors.

He enjoined the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District and the general public in Kaduna State not to be deceived by the gibberish being churned out by the KPTF as it lacked any iota of truth.