Woman, daughter win first, second positions in Kaduna Marathon

Elizabeth Nuhu Bawa, a mother and her 17-year-old daughter won first and second positions of the 21 kilometre marathon at the ongoing Southern Kaduna Festival (SKFEST).

The daughter, Grace Danladi, came behind her mother, who clinched the number one position in the tournament.

In a chat, Danladi said though her mother was more energetic in the race, she hopes to outshine her in the race next year.

SPONSOR AD

Now in its second edition, the festival is aimed at showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the different tribes and people that inhabit the geographical area popularly known and referred to as Southern Kaduna.

According to Mr Ferguson Bobai, Chairman of the planning committee of the festival themed: “Preserving Heritage, Igniting Progress”, is further aimed at celebrating, preserving, and enhancing the rich cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna, while igniting progress through various cultural entertainment and developmental activities.

“The theme for the 2024 edition was chosen following the successes recorded during the maiden edition in 2023, when a huge number of Southern Kaduna people were participants from across Nigeria and beyond attended.

“The festival would be creating an impressive and engaging experience for both local participants and visitors from across the globe.

“The festival, hopefully, will spur the need to search for economic prosperity, social integration, development as well as showcase and celebrate the rich unique cultures of the diverse people of the region,” he said.

Bobai explained that SKFEST was conceived in 2023 to revitalise the cultural heritage of Southern Kaduna people and celebrate their unity in diversity while showcasing their rich cultural heritage.