Kaduna, Kano top as NAHCON allots hajj seats

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has allocated the number of hajj seats that will go to states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the 2023 hajj.

Recall that Saudi Arabia had allocated 95,000 hajj slots to Nigeria for the 2023 annual spiritual journey.

This doubled the amount given to the country in 2022, which made some intending pilgrims miss the exercise.

In a statement by NAHCON’s assistant director, information and publications, Mousa Ubandawaki yesterday, he disclosed that Kaduna would get the highest number, with 5,982 seats, followed by Kano State, with 5,902 seats and Sokoto, with 5,504.

Others are Niger State with 5,165 seats; Katsina 4,913; Kebbi 4871, Kwara 3,219, Lagos 3,576, FCT, 3,520, Gombe 2,301, Imo 30, Jigawa. 1,525, Plateau 1,984, Rivers 50 and Taraba 1,590.

Abia State is to receive 53 seats with Adamawa getting 2,669; Anambra is getting 39, while Bauchi gets 3,132.

Bayelsa has 35; Benue 236; Borno 2,735, Cross Rivers 66, Delta 74, Nasarawa 1,567; Ogun 1,139; Ondo 436; Osun 1,054; Oyo 1,441; Yobe 1,968; Ebonyi 117; Edo, 274; Ekiti, 197 and Enugu 40.

The statement added that the allocation for Kogi State would be released after the conclusion of its ongoing review of activities, while allocation of Akwa Ibom State was suspended due to non-renewal of its operating license.

“Meanwhile, all the states are expected to remit 50 per cent of the 2022 seat allocations to the commission before the February 10 deadline. Inability of any state to comply with the deadline date will lead to reduction in allocation,” the statement reads.