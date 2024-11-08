Kaduna, Kano imams trained on Islamic perspectives for preventing GBV

The Development Research and Projects Centre (dRPC) has trained 40 imams and Muslim Opinion Leaders (MOLs) from Kaduna and Kano states on preventing Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in their communities.

Speaking during the two-day training and dialogue, held in partnership with the Ford Foundation’s West Africa office, dRPC’s project coordinator, Ahmad Abdullahi said the programme is designed to empower religious leaders to advocate against GBV throughout Northern Nigeria.

Abdullahi explained that the initiative leverages the authority and influence of imams to challenge harmful cultural norms by promoting Islamic teachings that protect women and girls from violence.

“Through this initiative, we engage MOLs as advocates for GBV prevention, empowering them to use Islamic teachings to counter harmful cultural practices,” he said.

During the training, participants took part in a peer-to-peer study tour in Egypt, where they engaged with esteemed Islamic institutions, including Al-Azhar University and the office of the Grand Mufti.

The insights gathered from these exchanges are now being shared with Friday mosque imams in Kaduna and Kano states, equipping them with knowledge to educate their communities on protecting women and girls in line with Islamic principles.

Kano State Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Ahmad Auwalu, commended the initiative, highlighting its emphasis on Islamic perspectives that seek to safeguard women and children from all forms of abuse—be it sexual, domestic, or psychological.

He noted that the 40 trained imams, many from rural areas with limited awareness of women’s rights, are particularly well-positioned to spread this understanding.

Auwalu also addressed misconceptions within communities about Islam, clarifying that the faith does not favour men over women.

He expressed hope that the training would promote a more accurate understanding of the rights of women and children.

Dr. Toafik Hussain, Director of the Centre for Islamic Civilization and Interfaith Dialogue at Bayero University, Kano, noted that the university has signed a MoU with dRPC to enhance religious leaders’ understanding of GBV from both contemporary and Islamic perspectives.