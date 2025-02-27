Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has accused former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of spreading falsehoods about the current administration’s security efforts in Kaduna.
Omokri claimed that El-Rufai is frustrated due to his inability to remotely control his successor, Senator Uba Sani, and influence Kaduna’s governance.
His words: “Throughout the eighth years of el-Rufai in Kaduna, not a single bandit leader was arrested, killed or convicted.
“But under the Tinubu administration, more than fourteen notoriously murderous bandit leaders have been killed, including the following Kachalla Ali Kawaje, Kachalla Halilu Sububu, Kachalla Damina, Kachalla Dangote and Kachalla Jafaru.
“Others are Kachalla Barume, Kachalla Shehu, Tsoho, Kachalla Yellow Mai Buhu, Yellow Sirajo, Kachalla Dan Muhammadu, Kachalla Makasko, Yellow Hassan, Boderi, Kachalla Dan Ba Birki and Auta Dan Mai Jan Kai.
“And as a result of this, peace has returned to Kaduna and its neighbouring states. No more do we see photos of prominent persons having meetings with heavily armed Kachallaa/bandit leaders in broad daylight and without consequences.”
Omokri added that ransoms to bandits have ceased, adding that: “Instead, bandits are being killed, arrested, tried and convicted.”
He said the current administration has made significant strides in combating banditry.
Omokri urged Nigerians to disregard El-Rufai’s claims.
