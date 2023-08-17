Kaduna Housewives stage protest, lament hunger, rising food cost

Housewives in Rigasa community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, along with their children, held a peaceful protest to highlight the pressing issues…

Housewives in Rigasa community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, along with their children, held a peaceful protest to highlight the pressing issues of hunger and exorbitant food prices in the state.

The protesters, who marched on the streets kept chanting slogans like “Tinubu, we are hungry.”

Some of the women appealed to the President for assistance, saying they had never faced such dire circumstances before.

One elderly woman, despite her illness, joined the protest to advocate for her five orphaned grandchildren whom she said were in need of nourishment.

She explained that the passing of her late husband’s siblings, who had been assisting her and the children, left her with no choice but to seek help publicly.

Another woman, aged 50, asserted that two children had tragically lost their lives due to hunger in the community, attributing their deaths to their parents’ inability to provide adequate sustenance.

The protesters emphasized that they were not seeking handouts, but rather urging President Tinubu to address the food price crisis so that they can afford essential items at lower prices.

Another woman echoed this sentiment, imploring Tinubu for food assistance, stressing that this was their primary need.

One of the protesters said in her 62 years on earth, she had never witnessed the cost of a mudu (cup) of grain selling at N1400 and a mudu of rice selling for N1700.

On Thursday, the National Economic Council (NEC) approved N5 billion for each state to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...