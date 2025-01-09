Kaduna govt enrolled 10,000 almajiri into formal education in 1 yr – Commissioner

The Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Kaduna State, Hajiya Rabi Salisu has disclosed that between November, 2023 and March, 2024, a total of 10,000 almajiri were enrolled into the formal school system in a bid to address the number of out-of-school children in the state.

Speaking when she received a delegation from the National Commission for Almajiri and Out – of – School Children e-Education in her office, she highlighted the innovative projects conducted by the government and the giant strides achieved in the implementation of the state’s Child Welfare and Protection Law as well as other enabling policies commitment towards provision of adequate infrastructure in the state.

She explained that child protection champions will be picked within the almajiri schools to identify early signs of violence or abuse and conduct life skills enhancement known as Alternative Parenting Skills for parents in order to strengthen communities intervention response.

She advised the commission to partner with her ministry in areas of strategies, selection process and criteria of selection in order to strengthen further coordination, collaboration and inter agency partnership and change the narratives for almajiri programmes in future and across states of the federation.

In her remarks, Hajiya Hafsat Muhammad Danmadami, a director, explained that the commission was planning its pilot programme to train 300 students of Tsangaya schools in Kaduna State, who have memorised the Qur’an, translated and written copies of it.