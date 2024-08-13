Kaduna government distributes Free 15,000 Tones of Fertilizer to 120,000 Small Holder Farmers

Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, on Monday, flagged off the distribution of 500 trucks of fertilizer (about 15,000 metric tonnes) to small holder farmers…

Kaduna State Governor, Sen. Uba Sani, on Monday, flagged off the distribution of 500 trucks of fertilizer (about 15,000 metric tonnes) to small holder farmers across the 23 Local Government Areas of state.

The governor, who launched the programme at Murtala Square in Kaduna, stated that 240,000 bags of fertilizer would be distributed free to 120,000 small holder farmers, with each farmer receiving two bags.

Sani emphasized that the initiative was part of the state government’s commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector which immensely contributed to the state’s economy.

According to him, agriculture contributes 42.81% to the state’s Gross Domestic Product and employs 42% of the entire workforce.

The governor highlighted the state’s significant role in nation’s agricultural landscape, ranking first in ginger production and contributing to maize, soybeans, tomato, sorghum, rice paddy, and cowpea production.

The governor also announced that the state government has allocated N22.54 billion to the agricultural sector in the 2024 budget, marking a significant increase from previous years.

He listed the state government’s achievements in enhancing food security, promoting rural livelihoods, and driving economic growth, including the Tallafin Noma initiative, solar-powered irrigation pumps, and the Africa Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC) project.

Sani, therefore, urged farmers to use the fertilizers responsibly and efficiently while expressing optimism that the measures would maximize harvests and strengthen food security in the state and nation.

The governor said, “I am extremely delighted to be here to flag – off the distribution of 500 trucks of fertilizer (about 15,000 metric tonnes) to farmers across Kaduna State. 240,000 bags will be distributed to 120,000 small holder farmers for free. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards the revitalization of the agricultural sector and ensuring food security.

“This initiative clearly demonstrates our steadfast commitment to empowering our farmers and re-energizing our agricultural sector. Agriculture is not only the backbone of our state’s economy but also a vital contributor to our overall growth and development. According to our latest GDP report, agriculture contributes 42.81% to Kaduna State’s GDP and employs 42% of the total workforce.

“Our state is a significant player in Nigeria’s agricultural landscape, ranking first in the production of ginger, contributing 76.4% to the national output. We also lead in maize production, contributing 7.4% of the national yield, and we rank second in soybeans production, contributing 9.4%.

“In the 2024 Budget of Kaduna State, we allocated N22.54 billion to the agricultural sector. This allocation marks a significant increase from previous years and demonstrates our resolve to cultivate a vibrant agricultural ecosystem.

“As we distribute these fertilizers today, I urge all farmers to use them responsibly and efficiently. We are optimistic that these measures will maximize our harvests and strengthen the food security of Kaduna State and our nation.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all partners, stakeholders, and dedicated government officials who have contributed to these efforts. Together, we are building a prosperous and resilient agricultural sector that will benefit all citizens of Kaduna State.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner of Agriculture, Murtala Mohammed Dabo, had described the programme as a significant milestone in the state’s agricultural journey.

He praised the governor for his visionary leadership and support, which according to him, had made the achievement possible.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the State Ministry of Agriculture, the Kaduna State Agricultural Development Agency (KADA), and the Kaduna State Committee on Fertilizer Distribution for their roles in ensuring the success of the program.

The commissioner challenged farmers to use the fertilizer wisely while noting that the future of agriculture in the state depended on their dedication and hard work.

He pledged to continue working tirelessly to support farmers and ensure the growth of the agricultural sector in the state.

This was just as the commissioner highlighted the expected outcomes of the program, including a significant boost in crop production, enhanced food security, reduced poverty levels, and empowerment of farmers to maximize their productivity and improve their livelihoods.

“I wish to highlight a few expected outcomes from this flag-off. With the timely application of these fertilizers, we anticipate a significant boost in crop production, which will enhance food security and reduce poverty levels across in Kaduna state.

“This distribution will also empower our farmers to maximize their productivity and improve their livelihoods. And as yields increase, we expect to see a strengthening of the entire agricultural value chain, from farm to market, resulting in greater economic opportunities for our people,” the Commissioner added.