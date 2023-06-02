Kaduna gov meets security chiefs over insecurity

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has vowed to provide all necessary logistics to security agencies in order to enable them to carry out their…

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has vowed to provide all necessary logistics to security agencies in order to enable them to carry out their duties effectively in the state.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, expressed concerns and reiterates that safety and security were the major focus of his administration’s seven-point agenda.

He urged heads of security agencies to facilitate or organise an all-inclusive security summit with a view to promoting community engagement and the creation of public enlightenment on public safety and security.

On their part, the heads of security agencies assured the governor of their total commitment to the restoration of peace in troubled areas, particularly the eight frontline local government areas and beyond.

