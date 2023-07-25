Kaduna Gov makes fresh appointments

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of heads of agencies, a Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in the state.…

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of heads of agencies, a Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) in the state.

The three heads of agencies are Mohammad Sada Jalal, Director General, Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS); Adamu Magaji, Director General, Kaduna State Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA); Jerry Adams, Acting Executive Chairman, Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS).

Jerry Adams will serve as the Executive Chairman until a substantive Executive Chairman is appointed.

Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, disclosed the appointments in a statement on Tuesday.

Other appointments include Adamu Samaila, Special Adviser, Labour Matters; Amina Sani Bello, Senior Special Assistant, Student Matters; Salisu Ibrahim Garba, Senior Special Assistant, Political Matters; Larai Sylvia Ishaku, Senior Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme; Clement Shekogaza Wasah, Senior Special Assistant, Community Engagement; and Waziri Garba, Senior Special Assistant, Administration.

According to the statement, the appointments were made based on the proven track records of the appointees, their commitment to the service of Kaduna State, and the SUSTAIN Agenda of the current administration.

The governor congratulated all the appointees and urged them to develop detailed strategies and operational plans to guide the implementation of programmes and projects in their respective areas of responsibility.

