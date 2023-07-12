Kaduna gov kicks as PDP presents exhibits before tribunal

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State yesterday objected to the admissibility of documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented by the Peoples Democratic…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State yesterday objected to the admissibility of documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna.

The governor also requested the dismissal of the petition brought by the opposition party and its candidate, Hon Mohammed Isah Ashiru, saying it lacked merit.

Governor Sani’s counsel, Chief Duro Adeyele (SAN), did not disclose the grounds for the objection to the admissibility of the documents.

He stated that their valid objection would be presented in written addresses filed before the tribunal.

In compliance with a subpoena issued by the tribunal, INEC tendered documents, including forms EC8A, EC8B, and EC8C, from polling units in nine local government areas: Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Zaria, Sabon Gari, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Kubau, Lere, and Kudan.

Adeyele and INEC’s counsel, A.M. Aliyu (SAN), argued that the original election documents in INEC’s custody should not have been brought to court.

He stated that the original documents were supposed to remain in the commission’s custody and that any party other than the PDP could request certified true copies of the documents.

In an interview with journalists, PDP’s counsel, Giovanni Laah, stated that they wanted the original documents to remain before the tribunal until they called witnesses.

The tribunal adjourned the sitting to today for the continuation of the hearing.

APC presents witnesses against Kaduna PDP senator

Meanwhile, APC’s senatorial candidate, Muhammed Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), presented three additional witnesses, who provided documents regarding the educational background of Senator Lawal Usman, the representative of Kaduna Central at the Senate.

The witnesses appeared before a three-man panel, headed by Justice H.H Kereng, at the tribunal on Tuesday. They were cross-examined by M.A. Magaji SAN, the counsel for the PDP.

Mr. Johnson Usman, the counsel to Dattijo, informed journalists after the tribunal’s sitting that the witnesses included those from Aminu Shehu College of Advanced Studies and the principal of Great Diamond School.

He stated that “Aminu Shehu College of Education said his name was not there at all, and the first petitioner himself has testified and tendered documents. Particularly, the letter was written by Demonstration Primary School, Gwagwalada, as well as Government Day Secondary School, Gwagwalada, stating that Lawal Adamu Usman was never a student there.”

He declined further comment, saying it’s left for the court to determine.

In response, M.A. Magaji (SAN), the counsel to the PDP senator, expressed unfamiliarity with the name of the school presented as witnesses.

He asserted their confidence in their mandate and their intention to prove in court that Senator Usman won the election.

