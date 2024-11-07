✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kaduna gifts N100,000, smartphones to released minors

    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka (Kaduna)

Thirty-nine children from Kaduna State, who had been previously detained by the federal government, have been reunited with their families. 

The event took place on Wednesday at the “Children’s Homes” along Katuru Road in Kaduna, where each child was presented with N100,000 and an Itel A18s smartphone as part of their reintegration process.

Governor Uba Sani, represented by Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Meyere, Secretary to the Kaduna State Government, assured the children of ongoing support as they reintegrate into society. 

He emphasised the government’s commitment to providing rehabilitation and empowerment opportunities to help them grow into responsible, law-abiding citizens.

Meyere revealed that the governor had directed him to collect credentials from those who had completed their tertiary education, with plans to offer various forms of support, including start-up capital for businesses, skills training, and potential employment opportunities. 

He also said the government will monitor the behaviour of each child, offering further assistance based on their conduct.

To ensure proper tracking and follow-up, contact details, including addresses, phone numbers, and next-of-kin information, were recorded for each child.

 

