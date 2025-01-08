Kaduna: FRSC Commends Govt On Roads Construction

Governor Uba Sani has been commended for his administration’s comprehensive approach to roads construction, by rehabilitating Federal roads within Kaduna metropolis.

The Zonal Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), YK Nadabo made the observation during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. James Kanyip in his office at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

Nadabo pointed out that the stretch of road from Stadium Roundabout to Command Junction, which has been tarred with asphalt, has improved traffic management.

According to the Zonal Commander, rehabilitation work on major arterial roads has significantly enhanced traffic flow and road-user safety in major cities in Kaduna State.

Nadabo also praised Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation Agenda which underscores the opening up of rural areas, by way constructing roads that connect them to urban areas.

The FRSC Zonal Commander expressed the Corps’ willingness to strengthen partnership with the Uba Sani administration, adding that ‘’we are ready to collaborate with the Kaduna State Government to ensure efficient traffic control and enhance safety measures for all road users.’’

Responding, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs emphasized the State Government’s commitment to maintaining safe and efficient road networks, stressing commitment to work with all federal government agencies to improve the safety of lives and property.