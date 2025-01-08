Kaduna: Ex-Diplomat Lauds Policy of Inclusion

Governor Uba Sani has replicated the concept of even development of the Balarabe Musa administration in Kaduna State, almost 40 years after the fall of the second republic.

Ambassador Yusuf Mamman who made this known to newsmen on Sunday, commended for the Governor for ‘’giving the diverse people of Kaduna State a sense of belonging, in his policy of inclusion.’’

According to him, this policy is not only the only panacea for peace and development but the foundation blocks for an egalitarian society.

The ex diplomat recalled that during the Balarabe Musa administration, a cottage industry was located in each of the then 14 local governments of Kaduna State, leveraging their comparative advantages.

Ambassador Mamman pointed out that Governor Uba Sani is now ‘’executing projects across the state, irrespective of party affiliations or ethno-religious considerations, in his policy of inclusion.’’

Ambassador Mamman who was a broadcast-journalist with NTA Kaduna in the 80s, pointed out that ethno-religious crises have stifled development in the state.

The ex-diplomat argued that the Governor’s policy of carrying everyone along ‘’is the panacea for peace and development, which has been lacking with previous administrations after Balarabe Musa’s government.’’

Ambassador Mamman who was a one-time National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy(AD), noted that ‘’the Governor’s antecedents as a progressive and a pro-democracy activist have adequately prepared him to govern a diverse polity like Kaduna State.’

“In particular, his community engagement and the all inclusive governance style stands him out for commendation. His approach to inter-ethnic, inter and intra faith relations is ushering new era of peace and harmony in Kaduna state.

“Additionally Governor Uba Sani’s non-kinetic approach to security challenges facing our state is highly commendable. Armed groups and other non state actors must be disarmed, demobilized and reintegrate into the society.

The former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain and the Vatican, who is now the Executive Chairman of JKD TV, called “on well meaning individuals to rally round Governor Uba Sani in his effort to recreate the cosmopolitan Kaduna State of yore.’’