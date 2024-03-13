Kaduna Electric staff protest, embark on indefinite strike

From Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Aggrieved members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), yesterday blocked the entrance to the headquarters of the company…

Aggrieved members of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), yesterday blocked the entrance to the headquarters of the company in Kaduna, preventing other staff and customers from gaining access to the premises.

The action was to protest over what the union described as unjust treatment and other pending industrial disputes with the management of the company.

Our correspondent reports that the protesters carried placards to press home their alleged demands for six years’ unremitted pension, non-payment of the death benefit of deceased staff of the company, non-payment of exit package, unjust disengagement of 7 staff of the company in Zaria, lack of enabler to help workers perform their duties, as well as an alleged plan to sack over 1,000 workers of the company.

Speaking during the protest, Organising Secretary, North West, NUEE, Ayuba Pukat said, “We are out here to exercise our right as workers of Kaduna Electric because of so many issues on ground which have to do with our staff welfare.

“The pension deducted from our staff was not remitted for over 72 months, and staff are still working. If you go to your pension managers, they will tell you your company did not remit. This is a criminal offense, and the license of Kaduna Electric should be seized. This means that staff are being paid half salaries; yet, the rest is not being remitted to their pension managers.”

The Head, Corporate Communications, Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, described the strike by NUEE as uncalled for and injurious to the health of the company, stating that the management had already engaged the union leaders intending to resolve all pending industrial issues.

He appeals to the workers to reconsider their stand and suspend the strike for all business activities to return to as they were.

He said: “the Administrator has demonstrated willingness to work with the unions to move Kaduna Electric forward and has held series of meetings with them to get their buy-in into his plans to turn the company around.”