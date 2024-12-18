Kaduna Electric begins installation of 5,608 meters

Kaduna Electric is set to begin installation of 5,608 meters for customers on Band A feeders under the first phase of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) programme.

In a statement, it said the installation covers the metering gap on our Band A feeders and there are plans to replace all faulty and obsolete meters on the selected feeder, to ensure that customers continue enjoying its services efficiently.

According to the Head of Metering Projects, Abba Aliyu Maiborno, the MAF metering programme has the potential to significantly reduce challenges Kaduna Electric faces such as Aggregate Technical, Commercial, and Collection (ATC&C).

He said Kaduna Electric’s metering team has finalised the Know Your Customer (KYC) exercise on feeders identified for the installation to gather vital information to ensure the success of the exercise. He urged customers to cooperate with the teams by obliging them with the required data.