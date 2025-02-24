Kaduna dry port clears over 500 containers in 3 months- NSC

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has disclosed that the Kaduna Inland Dry Port received and cleared over 500 containers of goods in the last three months.
Director of the Kaduna Port Office, NSC, Buba Danjuma, stated this while speaking to journalists at the 46th Kaduna International Trade Fair.
He emphasised that the facility plays a vital role in facilitating exports and imports from Kaduna to various global destinations, boosting trade access.
He also highlighted the federal government’s commitment to improving railway operations, which he said would enhance dry port activities and increase cargo capacity.
“Local goods will flow seamlessly between Lagos and Kaduna. With railway operations, container deliveries in Kaduna are expected to exceed 1,000 within the same period,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the NSC has stated that the implementation of the new International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN) will be helpful in safeguarding Nigeria from drug trafficking and arms smuggling.
Aside, helping to curb arms smuggling, it said it will also prevent the importation of other contraband-import that is currently fueling insecurity.
The Executive Secretary of the Council, Dr Pious Akutah, said this in a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, Mrs Rebecca Adamu, in Lagos and made available to newsmen.
Following misinformation by a cross-section of operators, the clarification came that the ICTN would only increase the cost of doing business while remaining largely ineffective.
