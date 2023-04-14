Kaduna council to bury 49 unclaimed corpses

The Chikun Local Government Council of Kaduna State has announced its resolve to bury 49 unidentified and unclaimed corpses, deposited at the mortuary of Sabon…

The Chikun Local Government Council of Kaduna State has announced its resolve to bury 49 unidentified and unclaimed corpses, deposited at the mortuary of Sabon Tasha General Hospital, next week.

It gave families five days to claim their corpses, after which they would be given a mass burial.

The chairman of the local government, Salasi Nuhu Musa, who made the announcement yesterday in Kaduna, said the corpses were deposited at different times by police operatives from Toll Gate Division and Kasuwan Magani Police Station.

He said, “The names of 25 of the 49 corpses were listed, while the remaining 24 could not be identified because they had no means of identification on them when their bodies were deposited at the mortuary.

“The Chikun Local Government Council has gotten the approval of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Local Government Affairs to carry out the burial of 49 unknown and unclaimed corpses.

“The Kaduna State Ministry of Health and Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs had in their letters referenced MOH/ADM/110/VOL.III dated 30th August, 2022 and S/MLG/373/TA/28 dated 4th October, 2022 respectively, directed that a committee be set up to investigate and verify the circumstances surrounding the deposited corpses.”