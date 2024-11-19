✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Kaduna community appeals for military intervention to end attacks

Kaduna
Map of Kaduna State
    By Ahmed Ali, Kafanchan

The Dokan Karji community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has called on the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa and the federal government to deploy the military to their community to end the ongoing kidnappings and killings by bandits.

In a press statement issued by the community’s youth leader, Aminu Khalid, the residents expressed growing concern over the escalating attacks, which have intensified insecurity in the region, leaving residents in constant fear and forcing many to flee to safer locations.

The appeal followed recent attacks that have affected over 14 villages in the area, with the youth leader  saying that the violence has left their communities vulnerable to persistent assaults by bandits over the years.

Khalid further revealed that Dokan Karji, the largest community in the area, has lost over 50 residents and had more than 170 abducted between April and now, with many held hostage for over six months.

 

