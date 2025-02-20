Kaduna Bids Farewell to FRSC Sector Commander

The Kaduna State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Kabiru Yusuf Nadabo (Rtd.), officially bowed out of service, on Wednesday.

At a valedictory session organised in his honour, he expressed gratitude to his colleagues, superiors, and the people of Kadun for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Nadabo thanked the entire FRSC staff, particularly the Corps Marshal, Shehu Muhammad, for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve his country.

SPONSOR AD

He also appreciated the residents of Kaduna for their cooperation in promoting road safety.

Additionally, he acknowledged the Kaduna State Government, the Military, the Police, and other paramilitary agencies for their collaboration.

He expressed deep gratitude to his family for their encouragement, emphasizing that his achievements were made possible through the support of the Almighty Allah.

Representing the Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshal Hafis Muhammad Tarauni, commended Nadabo for his outstanding contributions to the FRSC, particularly the innovations he introduced during his tenure.

Speaking on behalf of Kaduna State Governor Sen. Uba Sani, the Commissioner for Internal Security, James Kanyip, praised CC Nadabo for his dedication to reducing road accidents in the state and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, represented by AC Admin, congratulated the outgoing Sector Commander on his exemplary service to the nation.

Also present at the event were representatives from the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Correctional Service, among other paramilitary agencies.

Retired Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Ahmad Muhammad, who is also Nadabo’s brother, recounted his sibling’s career journey and expressed pride with his achievements.