Kaduna begins refund to 2023 hajj pilgrims

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency has commenced the payment of N61,080 to each of the 6,239 pilgrims who performed Hajj through the state in 2023.

These refunds were received by the agency from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

NAHCON has specifically stated that the refunds are due to an interruption in the electricity supply during the pilgrims’ stay at Muna, which affected the cooling systems and consequently caused inconvenience to the pilgrims.

SPONSOR AD

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Yunusa Mohammed Abdullahi, explained that each pilgrim would receive the sum of N61,080, noting that these funds will be disbursed directly into the accounts of the affected pilgrims.

“We will do everything possible to ensure only verified pilgrims with bank account details receive the refunds,” said the Executive Chairman of the Agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, at a meeting with the Local Government Pilgrims Registration Officers on Tuesday.

The statement called on the affected pilgrims who have not yet submitted their details to approach their Local Government registration officers for documentation and verification.

The details required for verification include passports and bank account details.

He said all payments will be transferred directly to the pilgrims’ bank accounts to eliminate any discrepancies.

The Executive Chairman of the agency, Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, has urged the Registration Officers to ensure strict compliance with the requirements for transparency and accountability.