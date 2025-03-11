Kaduna awards scholarships to 3,397 students

The Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has awarded local scholarships to 3,397 students.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Professor Yahya Saleh Ibrahim said Governor Uba Sani has removed tax clearance as a scholarship requirement and established seven zonal units to simplify applications for students in rural areas.

“These units reduce congestion at the board’s headquarters and make the process more accessible,” he said.

Since May 2023, 30 students have also benefited from third-party Tertiary Education Loans, while over 4,330 potential beneficiaries await disbursement.