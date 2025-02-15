Kaduna Adopts Gender Responsive Public Procurement Policy

Kaduna State has become the first subnational to adopt the Gender Responsive Public Procurement Policy, which was formulated in collaboration with UN Women and other stakeholders.

A statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, Malam Ibraheem Musa on Wednesday, said that the policy was adopted at the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the policy aligns with the Governor’s economic empowerment programme as it ‘’ aims to ensure inclusive economic growth by increasing the participation of women-owned and women-led businesses in public procurement.’’

SPONSOR AD

‘’The Gender Responsive Public Procurement seeks to bridge the gender gap by enabling equitable economic participation of women-owned and women-led cooperatives.

‘’The policy mandates the inclusion of women in procurement committees and at least a woman should be included at the Directorate level in all procurement committees,’’ the statement added.

The Chief Press Secretary further said that the policy also gives women different waivers, adding that it ‘’grants complete waiver of registration fees for businesses that are 100% women-owned.’’

‘’The policy also provides for a 50% reduction in tender fees for enterprises that are 100% women-owned,’’ the statement further clarified.

The meeting also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Kaduna State to adopt the policy in their procurement process as this ‘’would ensure equitable access and increased opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Malam Ibraheem further said that the State Executive Council also approved the establishment of five Sector Strategic Teams, for the purpose of enhancing coordination and synergy amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

‘’The Teams are expected to achieve a more effective governance and delivery of programs and projects, in line with Governor Uba Sani’s Seven-point agenda. They would be headed by senior Government officials.

‘’ The Teams include the Rural Transformation and Urban Development Sector Strategic Team, Human Capital Development and Social Investment Sector Strategic Team, Governance and Institutions Sector Strategic Team, Economic Development and Monitoring Sector Strategic Team as well as the Peace , Security and Public Safety Strategic Team,’’ he added.

According to the Chief Press Secretary, each Team would meet once a week and the Chair is expected to brief the Governor on the resolutions of meetings.