Kaduna: Abducted female doctor still in captivity after 7 months

Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, a doctor who was kidnapped seven months ago in Kaduna, is still in captivity. Popoola, a medical practitioner at National Eye Care…

Dr. Ganiyat Popoola, a doctor who was kidnapped seven months ago in Kaduna, is still in captivity.

Popoola, a medical practitioner at National Eye Care Kaduna, was abducted along with her husband and visiting nephew when bandits raided the staff quarters of the hospital, on December 27, 2023.

On Thursday, doctors addressed the media after holding a peaceful protest at the National Eye Care Kaduna premises.

They warned that if the abducted doctor is not rescued, they will be forced to undertake nationwide industrial action.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Okpanaki, President of the National Eye Centre Kaduna branch, led the protest and urged security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the breastfeeding doctor and her nephew.

He noted that the victim’s husband was released due to deteriorating health condition.

Dr. Okpanaki expressed concern for Dr. Popoola’s deteriorating health, emphasizing, “If she is not released unconditionally, we, the National Association of Resident Doctors, will have no choice but to embark on an industrial action, as our safety cannot be guaranteed.”

He also thanked the management of the National Eye Care Centre for taking measures to protect the staff quarters from further attacks and for supporting efforts to secure the release of the abducted doctor and her nephew.

In her remarks, Acting Chief Medical Director Aminatu Abdulrahman noted that many medical practitioners are leaving Nigeria due to safety concern and poor welfare.

“Those who choose to stay deserve not only physical safety but also health security and good welfare. Public health officers are the hope of the majority of Nigerians and should be protected,” she said.

She urged security agencies and other stakeholders involved to intensify their efforts to rescue the abducted doctor, highlighting that the prolonged abduction of the victims is unacceptable for a country with Nigeria’s military strength.