Kaduna 2027: Ex-Speaker Vows to Defend Gov Uba Sani Against Political Opponents

Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has stated that Governor Uba Sani’s policies have positively impacted the majority of the peopl, vowing to stand against the governor’s political opponents in the state.

He said those criticizing the governor were not popular in the state, as they depend politically on people like him (Zailani).

Hon. Zailani made the comment when Governor Uba Sani and some senior government officials paid a condolence visit to his family house in Rigachikun, a town on the outskirts of Kaduna metropolis in Igabi Local Government Area.

According to him, Kaduna and Igabi LGA belong to Governor Uba Sani, as well as President Bola Tinubu, come 2027.

“Those fighting you are not fighting you, Your Excellency, they are fighting us. Just give us a free hand, and let’s see who will run away from Kaduna between us.

“We are not afraid because each LGA has its leader. Igabi Local Government is a no-go area for anybody. It is for APC, President Tinubu, and Governor Uba Sani alone,” he said.

The former speaker also stated that Governor Uba Sani has contained most of the security challenges that plagued the state during the last administration.

“Our people are now moving freely and going to their farms. So, it is imperative to thank President Bola Tinubu, the governor, and the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu,” he noted.

Zailani added that the people of Igabi Local Government pray for the success of Governor Uba Sani’s administration, saying it has “done what no other administration has done for the area.”