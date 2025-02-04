KADECO embarks on strike over plan to sack 900 workers

Staff members of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KADECO) have embarked on an indefinite strike over an alleged plan by the management to dismiss over 900 workers among other grievances.

The staff are also protesting over approximately five years of outstanding pension payments, failure to provide exit benefits to employees that retired or resigned five years ago, on adequate provision of necessary work tools, lack of promotion for deserving employees and non-implementation of the 2024 National Minimum Wage.

Others are failure to provide death benefits to the families of deceased staff members, improper placement of deserving employees, non-payment of electricity rebates and lack of recognition for long-serving employees.

Daily Trust reports that the management of Kaduna Electricity in a letter dated January 31, 2025 to the affected workers, directed them to hand over the company’s property in their possession to the human resources department immediately, while plans to pay them their severance packages are underway.

The letter signed by the Deputy Managing Director of the KADECO, Abubakar Mohammed, told the affected workers that their services were no longer needed by the company effective from January 31, 2025.

However, the aggrieved workers who carried placards with various inscriptions on Monday, blocked the entrance of the corporate headquarters of Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company and prevented workers and even customers from going into the premises.

The aggrieved workers under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) accused the management of high-handedness and fragrant disregard for all industrial agreements.

The Chairman of NUEE, Kaduna State Council, Comrade Sheyin Nuhu Wakili, while speaking with journalists listed some of their grievances including the failure of the management to provide exit benefits to employees that resigned or retired five years ago, and the plan to sack 900 staff members, which he said must be resisted by the union.