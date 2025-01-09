KADCCIMA to hold 46th int’l trade fair

Despite the hardship and economic challenges being faced in the country due to inflation, the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) has disclosed plans to hold the 46th edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair.

Addressing a press conference preparatory to the fair slated for 14th to 23rd February, 2025, Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, 1st deputy president of the chamber, said the theme for the fair, ‘Promoting Efficiency in Manufacturing, Trade and Agriculture Through Digital Transformation’ was chosen to lend support to the present administration in its efforts to move the economy from the current challenges facing our dear country and the need for Nigerians to join hands towards coming out of the situation.

“However, for the Nigerian economy to move forward and compete favourably with other African countries and the rest of the world, we should, apart from giving serious attention to manufacturing, agriculture and digital economy, attend to some fundamental issues.

“Governments at all levels should introduce and enforce the use of local content in their contracts. As a matter of policy, government patronage and use of locally manufactured goods should be enforced.

“In the same vein, and for our local manufacturers to participate and compete favourably within the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), there will be the need for specific incentives and encouragement particularly in the areas of electricity tariff and provision of single digit finance facility among others.

“And let it be known that the continuous imposition of different types of taxes on Nigerian businesses will not be the solution to our economic challenges but will rather strangulate businesses.”

He disclosed that the chamber has made contacts with manufacturers, producers, fabricators, distributors, and marketers, both within and outside the country, and invited them to come and participate at this year’s fair.

He envisaged a moderate turnout from both local and international participants, including companies from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan Morocco, Niger Republic, which he said, have signified keen interests to participate.