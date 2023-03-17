K.O excludes Blxckie from Sete Remix

The highly talented South African rapper, K.O excludes Blxckie from the Sete remix which features Young Stunna, Oxlade, and Diamond Platnumz. Stunna and the Ye x4 hitmaker were on the original song which went platinum and recorded impressive success. K.O got dragged on Wednesday after announcing the remix which excludes Blxckie. Social media users claimed despite not rating his verse on the song, it wasn’t necessary to remove him from the remix.

“There was no need for a remix and even worse Blxckie’s exclusion was so unnecessary. His verse wasn’t good but honestly speaking, we accepted it as bad as it was initially but you didn’t have to exclude the dude,” a tweep wrote.

“U still got time to get a Blackie verse please do the right thing,” another wrote.

“I know people said they didn’t like the blxckie verse but you didn’t have to cut him out,” tweep reacted.

Some of Blxckie fans over reacted as they deem it fit that their fave is currently one of the best rappers in South African music industry & K.O should have no excuse to exclude him on the remix of the award winning banger “Sete”.

Meanwhile, In an interview with Jade Kelly, he commented that he felt there was a disconnect between South African artists and their fans, saying “It’s almost like when an artist blows up or gets a little bit of fame, that goes straight to their head. But what they forget is that the fans will always be the thing that stands between you and greatness. As much as they love the music, we need them to keep listening if we want to stick around, and that’s what I’m all about.”

Nevertheless, The Ye x4 hit-maker have not really taken all this exclusion very personal as he look forward to working more superb singles with some of the best in South African music industry. Rumor has it that he is cooking something with some of the big SA music rappers, Nasty C, Emtee, and even some high prolific disc jockeys like Black Coffee, DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee, Kabza De Small and many others.

His debut studio album “B4Now” was released on 21 May 2021. It features appearances from artists such as Nasty C, LucasRaps, FLVME, Rowlene, and LeoDaleo. The album was certified gold in South Africa with sales of over 10,000 units.

Blxckie embarked on B4Now Tour on 26 November kicking off in his home city of Durban at The Warehouse; that included 10 dates that ran through to December 2021. The tour was supported by mainstream talents such as A-Reece, Nasty C, Zakes Bantwini, Nadia Nakai, Sjava, Focalistic, Okmalumkoolkat, Big Zulu, as well as up and coming talents such as Shizze, LeoDaLeo, 031Choppa, Clout Internet Boyz and itsbambino.

It have been a smooth career for the highly talented rapper and despite his exclusion from the “Sete remix”, he still remains one of the best rappers in South African music industry.