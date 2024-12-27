Juvenile delinquency: Ansarul-Ud-Deen advocates education, moral values

The Ansarul-Ud-Deen Youth Association of Nigeria (ADYAN) has called on Nigerian youths to focus on education and entrepreneurship as a means to combat juvenile delinquency in the country.

Mallam Isa Aliyu, chairman of the Northern State Council (NSC), delivered the message during the council’s 32nd Annual Conference and award ceremony held in Ilorin.

The event, which included a Qur’an competition and entrepreneurship training for 250 women, was themed “Unlocking Youth Potential for Economic Prosperity”.

According to Mallam Aliyu, juvenile delinquency is a societal issue that can be addressed through significant investment in both Islamic and Western education, along with skill acquisition programmes that promote strong moral values.

He urged Muslim organisations across the country to eliminate youth idleness through initiatives that support education and skills development for Muslim youths.

He further advised that Muslim youths who have completed their education should not remain idle while waiting for jobs but instead engage in volunteer activities to enhance their résumés.

Clarifying the leadership structure following the death of Sheikh Muideen Ajani Bello, the former NSC missioner, Mallam Aliyu emphasised that Sheikh Ahmad AbdulRahman is the national Imam of Ansarul-Ud-Deen.