Juve star Fagioli hit with seven-month gambling ban

Nicolo Fagioli’s season is all but over after the Italian Football Federation on Tuesday banned the Juventus and Italy midfielder for seven months for gambling offences.
In a statement the FIGC said that Fagioli had been given the ban for betting on football matches, an activity which is forbidden for professional footballers, after admitting his guilt and negotiating a plea bargain.
The FIGC said that Fagioli’s sentence was officially 12 months but that five of those had been commuted into a “treatment plan” centred on combating gambling addiction.
Fagioli has been a rising star of Italian football since returning to Juve last year following a loan spell at Cremonese and has played once for his country.