Juve star Fagioli hit with seven-month gambling ban

Nicolo Fagioli's season is all but over after the Italian Football Federation on Tuesday banned the Juventus and Italy midfielder for seven months for gambling…

Nicolo Fagioli’s season is all but over after the Italian Football Federation on Tuesday banned the Juventus and Italy midfielder for seven months for gambling offences.

In a statement the FIGC said that Fagioli had been given the ban for betting on football matches, an activity which is forbidden for professional footballers, after admitting his guilt and negotiating a plea bargain.

The FIGC said that Fagioli’s sentence was officially 12 months but that five of those had been commuted into a “treatment plan” centred on combating gambling addiction.

Fagioli has been a rising star of Italian football since returning to Juve last year following a loan spell at Cremonese and has played once for his country.

 

