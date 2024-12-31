Justice ministry to spend N2bn on trips, vehicles in 2025

The headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Justice has proposed the sum 460 million on procurement of utitlity vehicles, maintenance and fueling in the 2025 financial year.

The ministry is also proposing the sum of N1.5 billion for local and international travels.

The figures are contained in the 2025 Appropriation Bill presented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the National Assembly on December 18.

The document indicates that N350 million will be spent on utility vehicles, N110 million will go into fueling while N45 million will be used for maintenance.

The document also shows that the ministry will spend N700 million on local travels for training and others while N800 million is for international travels.

The proposal is only for the headquarters and do not cover separate costs proposed by the six agencies supervised by the ministry.

The agencies are: Nigerian Law Reform Commission, Legal Aid Council, Council of Legal Education, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, National Human Rights Commission, Regional Centre for International Arbitration, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and the Nigerian Copyright Commission.