Justice for Magaji Lawal and Iman Hassan Mada

I am writing to commend the commissioner of police in Zamfara State for his commitment to investigating the case of Magaji Lawal Yandoto, who was allegedly killed by suspected members of the Community Protection Guard ( CPG).

According to the CP, members of the CPG claimed they did not kill Magaji Lawal, instead, they alleged that their former commander, Col. Rabiu Yandoto (retired), was responsible for the killing. The CPG members stated that Yandoto called them, asking if they had arrested Magaji Lawal. When they confirmed they had he drove to the scene, took the keys to the cell where Magaji was held, and later emerged to announce that he had completed his work. After Col. Yandoto left, the CPG members discovered Magaji’s lifeless body.

The commissioner of police said the former commandant, had been arrested and was being investigated in connection with Magaji Lawal’s death. The CP also clarified that the case was not politically motivated but rather a matter of murder, which would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

I commend the commissioner for his commitment to an impartial investigation. This dedication to justice is truly commendable.

I urge the commissioner to continue the investigation into the killings of innocent people, particularly Iman Hassan Mada. The community needs reassurance that those responsible will be held accountable.

May Justice prevail, and may those responsible for the killing of innocent people be brought to book.

Finally, May Allah restore peace and tranquility in Zamfara State.

