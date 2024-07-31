Justice Ajumogobia’s daughter found dead outside Lagos apartment

The daughter of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia (rtd) has been found dead at her apartment in Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos. The deceased, a medical doctor, recently…

The deceased, a medical doctor, recently got married.

According to a source, her corpse was discovered in front of her apartment on Wednesday morning.

The source said the corpse was found outside the gate of her house, giving impression that those who killed her tried to stage that the act was done outside.

Commenting on the incident, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, said three domestic staff have been arrested in connection with the death.

“Three domestic staff have been arrested and handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, which has since taken over the investigation. Chukwu, daughter of Justice Offili-Ajumogobia, was found lifeless this morning at about 6:45 am at the entrance of her parents’ house on Bembe Street in Parkview Estate, Lagos.” Hundeyin disclosed.

He added that the arrest of the three suspects was initiated in line with a directive from the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade to thoroughly investigate the death.