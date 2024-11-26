Yahaya Bello in EFCC custody

A former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is currently in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission again over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Daily Trust understands that operatives of the commission are currently grilling the former Kogi governor.

While there are reports that the anti-graft agency arrested him, some others are saying he drove to the EFCC office with his lawyers.

At the last hearing on November 14, the EFCC had sought for adjournment till November 27 in the fresh case it instituted against Bello, saying that the 30 days window was still running for the summons earlier issued.

In April, the EFCC had declared Bello wanted after he reportedly shunned a series of invitations and resisted arrest.

EFCC officials had stormed Bello’s residence in Abuja to arrest him, but there was a stalemate.

After hours of being unable to secure their mission, the security operatives reinforced with backup support from the Police and Department of State Services (DSS).

They were planning to forcefully arrest Bello when Governor Usman Ododo, Bello’s successor, arrived at the scene.

Ododo, who drove into Bello’s compound, departed after a while.

However, as he was leaving, reports filtered in that Bello was in his vehicle, forcing security operatives who had been on standby for hours to open fire.

Since that incident which happened on April 17, 2024, Bello had not been sighted in public.