JUST IN: We’ve launched manhunt for the lady who visited hotel room of ex-Immigration CG

Operatives of Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force have launched a manhunt against the lady who visited the hotel room of ex-Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang.

Daily Trust had reported how the FCT police command in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, confirmed Parradang’s death.

Adeh said the ex-CG died after receiving a female guest at a hotel he checked into in Abuja on Monday.

Providing more details, the command’s spokesperson explained that the lady had allegedly visited the deceased shortly after he checked in around 12pm.

She was said to have left the hotel premises at about 4am on Tuesday.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay. Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel. Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene. The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations,” the statement said.