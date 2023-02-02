We’ll ensure all those trapped in collapsed building are rescued – FCT Police Commissioner

CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, has vowed that all those trapped in the building which collapsed in the Gwarinmpa…

CP Sadiq Idris Abubakar, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, has vowed that all those trapped in the building which collapsed in the Gwarinmpa area of Abuja are rescued.

Daily Trust had reported how a two-storey building caved in at 4th Avenue, Gwarinmpa, on Thursday morning.

Speaking when he led his team to the site of the collapsed building, the police commissioner said so far, 20 people had been rescued.

He added that one person had been confirmed dead.

Earlier, Mrs Florence Wenegieme, Director, Forecasting, Response and Mitigation, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying her team had rescued 11 persons.

“The persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims,” she had said.

In August last year, a two-storey building collapsed in Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the territory, killing one person and leaving workers trapped.

The building, which was under construction, collapsed at Hamza Abdullahi Street, off Gado Nasco Road.