Warri refinery now working, says NNPCL

After nearly a decade of dormancy, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) says Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC) has commenced partial production, marking a significant step in Nigeria’s quest for functional local refineries.

The refinery, inactive since 2015 due to prolonged repairs, reportedly began refining activities last Saturday at its Area 1 plant, where crude oil was successfully pumped into the system.

This was coming about a month after the commencement of operations at the 60,000-barrel-per-day-old Port Harcourt Refinery.