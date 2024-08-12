JUST IN: WAEC Releases 2024 WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) results for school candidates.
The examination body announced this in a post via X on Monday.
“The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform Candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024.
“To access the result, log on to waecdirect.org,” it said.
A total of 1,814,344 candidates from 22,229 secondary schools nationwide reportedly sat for the examination.
The candidates comprised 902,328 males (49.73%) and 912,016 females (50.27%), who were examined in 76 subjects, comprising 197 papers.
Some 30,000 secondary school teachers supervised the examination.