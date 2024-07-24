Uzodimma presents Pius Anyim to Tinubu

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is the chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, has presented former Senate President Pius Anyim to President Bola Tinubu.…

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, who is the chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum, has presented former Senate President Pius Anyim to President Bola Tinubu.

Daily Trust reports that Anyim, who served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.

Addressing State House Reporters after meeting Tinubu, Uzodimma commended the present administration for the support to the people of the South East.

He said, the South East Governors Forum is very happy with the President and grateful for what he is doing for the people.

He said recently, an entire local government fell into the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the performance of the present administration.

“This is a new dawn and many people have agreed that the President administration is doing very well.”

Anyim said that his determination is that Nigeria moves forward, “there is need that we all should put hands together to move the country forward.”

He defected to the APC with some of his supporters during the grand finale of the APC campaign for the Local Government Area (LGA) elections in Abakaliki, Ebonyi capital.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), defected alongside a former Senator and PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Sen. Obinna Ogba, and that of the Labour Party, Chief Edward Nkwegu.

Also some former members of the National and State Assemblies as well as former Local Government Area Chairmen among others, all from the opposition also defected to the APC.