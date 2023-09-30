✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Top Story

JUST IN: Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Governor

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed against the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State by the candidate of the…

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the petition filed against the victory of Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Sa’idu Umar, in the March 18 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Aliyu, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner of the election, but Umar challenged his victory on the grounds of Aliyu’s deputy qualification as well as electoral fraud.

In its ruling on Saturday, the 3-member panel led by Justice Huruna Mshelia said the petitioner could prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubts.

Details later…

