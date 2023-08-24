JUST IN: Tobi Amusan loses World Title, places 6th in 100m hurdle

Nigerian super athlete, Tobi Amusan, has lost the 100 metres hurdle race after finishing sixth in the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in…

Nigerian super athlete, Tobi Amusan, has lost the 100 metres hurdle race after finishing sixth in the final at the ongoing World Athletics Championship in Budapest on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Jamaican Danielle Williams won the title in a season-best of 12.43s and Olympic champion, Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn came second in 12.44s.

As United States American Kendra Harrison came third in 12.46s, Amusan came 6th in 12.62s in her third consecutive final and failed to defend her World Champion title.

At the 2022 World Championship in Eugene, USA, Amusan came first with a 12.40 (African record) before setting a new world record of 12.12 to smash the 12.20 world record set by Kendra Harrison in 2016.

The loss has compelled her to miss out on the chance of becoming the fourth woman after USA’s duo of Gail Devers and Michelle Perry, and Australian Sally Pearson, to claim at least two gold medals in the women’s 100m Hurdles at the World Championships.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...