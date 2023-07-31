JUST IN: Tinubu To address Nigerians Tonight

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation at 7 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023. Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, announced this…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a broadcast to the nation at 7 pm on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Dele Alake, presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Monday morning.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast,” the statement read.

It is unclear what the broadcast is about but it comes at a time when the masses are complaining of nationwide hardship as a result of the removal of fuel subsidy, leading to hike in petrol price.

The president has repeatedly appealed for calm, saying his government is working hard to ensure that Nigerians live comfortably.

Tinubu attributed the current state to labour room pain, saying the gains are on the way.

His address comes on the eve of the nationwide protest of organised labour and amid the strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) who rejected the 25% increment in basic salary recently announced by the federal government.

In a communique issued Saturday after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos, the association said , it ” vehemently rejects the paltry 25% increment in the basic salary of doctors as well as the accouterment allowance”.

The association said that its earlier demand is for full restoration of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure to its right value as at the time of the approval of the structure in 2009.

The communique was signed by the president of the association, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, secretary-general Dr Chikezie Kelechi, and publicity and social secretary Dr Umar Musa.

NARD said it would continue the ongoing nationwide total and indefinite strike action until reasonable progress is made by the government to address her demands as contained in the ultimatum issued to the federal government earlier this month.

It demanded the immediate release of the circular on the One-for-One policy for the replacement of exited clinical workers for implementation, saying it could not continue to watch her members lose their lives and break down under the weight of work overload occasioned by massive depletion of clinical staff due to brain drain.

