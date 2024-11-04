Tinubu swears in new Ministers

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in the newly screened Ministers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking shortly after the the swearing in ceremony, President Tinubu said “Economic recovery is on the horizon,” adding that “We have a good path to realise our dreams and it is not just only for usit is for our children and grandchildren.

The President said despite the challenges, the job of re-engineering and retooling the economic path of this country is ongoing.

SPONSOR AD

He therefore told the new Ministers that they had been “called upon to join the team to rescue this country.”

On October 23 President Tinubu sacked five of his Ministers and appointed seven new ones in the much anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

On October 30, the Senate confirmed the new Ministers namely, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi – Minister of Labour & Employment; Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu – Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Others are Dr Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Trade and Investment), Idi Mukhtar Maiha – Minister of Livestock Development; Yusuf Abdullahi Ata – Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad – Minister of State Education.