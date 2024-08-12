JUST IN: Tinubu swears in new Head of Service 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in the new Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack. This is as the Federal Executive Council…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in the new Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack.

This is as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) also conducted a valedictory session for the outgoing Head of Service, Dr Folasade Esan.

Speaking during the swearing in, just before the Commencement of the of FEC meeting Tinubu told the the new Head of Service that she is stepping into a big shoe left behind by Mrs Esan.

The President also prayed that God will guide the new Head of Service with wisdom to lead the service alright.

