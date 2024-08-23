✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Top Story
SPONSOR AD

Tinubu swears in Kekere-Ekun as Acting CJN

Following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the…

kekere ekun
kekere ekun

Following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Kekere-Ekun would be the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria if the Senate confirms her appointment.

The new acting Chief Justice took the oath of office and signed the oath register at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Kekere-Ekun succeeds retired Justice Ariwoola, who assumed office on June 27, 2022, and retired from office after attaining the mandatory age of 70 years.

On Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that Tinubu would swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Tinubu had thanked Justice Ariwoola for a successful public service.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories