Tinubu swears in Kekere-Ekun as Acting CJN

Following the retirement of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Kekere-Ekun would be the 23rd Chief Justice of Nigeria if the Senate confirms her appointment.

The new acting Chief Justice took the oath of office and signed the oath register at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Kekere-Ekun succeeds retired Justice Ariwoola, who assumed office on June 27, 2022, and retired from office after attaining the mandatory age of 70 years.

On Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed that Tinubu would swear in Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

President Tinubu had thanked Justice Ariwoola for a successful public service.