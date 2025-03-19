Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers Administrator

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

The brief ceremony took place at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony took place after a meeting between the President, Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and the sole administrator.

SPONSOR AD

On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly.

Following the declaration of the state of emergency, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas, (Rtd) to act as administrator for the next six months.

During the broadcast, the President had said, “In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.”