Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers Administrator

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State.
The brief ceremony took place at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday afternoon.
The ceremony took place after a meeting between the President, Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and the sole administrator.
On Tuesday, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the state Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State House of Assembly.
- Tinubu hosts Rivers Administrator at Aso Rock
- ‘Tinubu advised wrongly’, NNPP rejects Rivers emergency rule
Following the declaration of the state of emergency, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibas, (Rtd) to act as administrator for the next six months.
During the broadcast, the President had said, “In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (retd.) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.”
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.